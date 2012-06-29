FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Centerbridge extends P.F. Chang's offer for third time
June 29, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

Centerbridge extends P.F. Chang's offer for third time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Centerbridge Partners extended the deadline of its tender offer for a third time to acquire P.F. Chang’s China Bistro Inc PFCB.O until 1700 ET on Friday.

Centerbridge said in May it would buy P.F. Chang’s for $51.50 per share, or $1.1 billion. The deal terms stipulated that 83 percent of PF Chang’s shares had to be tendered for the deal to go through.

The tender offer was previously scheduled to expire at midnight on Thursday. At that time, about 18.8 million shares of P.F. Chang’s had been tendered, representing about 88.4 percent of shares outstanding.

The remaining terms of the tender offer remain unchanged, P.F. Chang’s said in a statement.

P.F. Chang’s shares closed at $51.46 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair

