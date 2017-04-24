FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfeiffer Vacuum recommends not to accept Busch takeover offer
April 24, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 4 months ago

Pfeiffer Vacuum recommends not to accept Busch takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum (PV.DE) said on Monday its management and supervisory board advised shareholders not to accept an improved takeover offer by rival Busch Group.

Busch in late March announced a 110 euro per share offer for Pfeiffer, valuing the group at around 1.1 billion euros ($1.20 billion), after a previous approach failed.

Pfeiffer has criticized Busch for still not offering a premium over the current share price, which stood at 116.90 euros at Friday's close, valuing Pfeiffer at around 1.15 billion euros.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Louise Heavens

