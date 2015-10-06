FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfeiffer Vacuum CEO says very satisfied with third quarter
October 6, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

Pfeiffer Vacuum CEO says very satisfied with third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Pfeiffer Vacuum’s (PV.DE) chief executive is upbeat on the German vacuum pump maker’s third-quarter earnings, saying in an interview with Reuters that the positive trend in the semiconductor and analytics segments had continued.

“We are very satisfied with the third quarter,” Manfred Bender said on Tuesday.

Pfeiffer, which is due to publish results on Nov. 3, makes pumps used by semiconductor firms, industrial groups and makers of analytical devices such as scanning electron microscopes.

It recently attracted a new shareholder, family owned rival Busch-Holding GmbH, which bought a 15 percent stake in Pfeiffer last month and said it could buy further shares.

Bender said he had no further knowledge of Busch’s plans for Pfeiffer. “I had only a brief telephone conversation with the new shareholder on the day it (the stake purchase) was announced,” Bender said.

($1 = 0.8928 euros)

Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
