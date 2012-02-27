FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfizer buys vitamin C maker Emergen-C brands
#Deals
February 27, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 6 years ago

Pfizer buys vitamin C maker Emergen-C brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past the Pfizer World headquarters in New York, February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Monday said it had acquired privately held Alacer Corp, the largest U.S. maker of vitamin C products, bolstering Pfizer’s array of vitamin brands and its consumer healthcare business.

Pfizer, which sells the popular Centrum line of vitamins acquired through its 2009 purchase of Wyeth, did not disclose financial details.

Alacer each year produces about 500 million packets of its Emergen-C brand of vitamin C, an effervescent powdered supplement available in 15 flavors.

Pfizer, the world’s largest drugmaker, also sells nutritional products such as baby formulas and maternal supplements as well as animal health products.

Although Pfizer is considering divesting its nutritional and animal health brands, it has said it aims to hold onto its consumer healthcare business. In addition to Centrum, the unit sells Advil painkiller, ChapStick, Robitussin cough suppressant and other leading brands.

Reporting By Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

