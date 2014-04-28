FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pfizer may declare interest in AstraZeneca this week: FT
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 28, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

Pfizer may declare interest in AstraZeneca this week: FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) could make a public declaration of its interest in Britain’s second-biggest drugmaker, AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L), as early as this week, the Financial Times said, citing sources.

The paper, citing people familiar with the matter, said the U.S. company had approached AstraZeneca in the past week what would be one of the global drug industry’s largest ever deals.

AstraZeneca declined to comment and Pfizer could not be reached outside of regular business hours.

Going public could put pressure on AstraZeneca's board to engage in talks, the FT added. (link.reuters.com/ryx78v)

On Thursday, the British firm declined to comment about a newspaper report that said it had spurned a 60 billion pound ($100.87 billion) bid approach from Pfizer earlier this year.

AstraZeneca has been frequently touted as a potential takeover target as it wrestles with patents expiring on a number of best-selling drugs, leaving future growth uncertain.

In the past, Swiss drug firm Novartis NOVN.VX and larger British peer GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) have been mentioned as potential suitors, although GSK has publicly said in recent years it is not interested in making a large acquisition.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.