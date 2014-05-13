FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfizer keen to engage with AstraZeneca board
May 13, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

Pfizer keen to engage with AstraZeneca board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past Pfizer's world headquarters in New York April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer kept up the pressure on bid target AstraZeneca on Tuesday, saying its offer represented compelling value for a company which would otherwise face challenges as a standalone firm.

Pfizer released a statement to set out its case for the deal, just hours before its chief executive appears in front of a British parliamentary committee to explain why he wants to acquire Britain’s second largest drugmaker.

AstraZeneca has rejected a $106 billion bid from Pfizer but the U.S. group is widely expected to return with a higher offer later this week.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
