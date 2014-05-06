FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 6, 2014 / 2:04 PM / 3 years ago

UK's Osborne says would back Pfizer-AstraZeneca deal if it delivers jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister George Osborne said the government would support a possible takeover of pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer provided such a deal delivered jobs for Britons.

“Our sole interest here is in securing good jobs in Britain, good manufacturing jobs, good science jobs,” Osborne said when asked by reporters about a possible deal.

“That’s what I‘m interested in and we’ll support any arrangement that delivers that for Britain,” he said.

Reporting by William James, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

