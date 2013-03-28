FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfizer gets new rebuff from UK cost body for cancer drug
#Health News
March 28, 2013 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Pfizer gets new rebuff from UK cost body for cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the Belgian headquarters of U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, in Brussels January 23, 2007. Pfizer Inc. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - Pfizer suffered a second rejection in two days from Britain’s health cost watchdog NICE as its new kidney cancer drug Inlyta was turned down for use on the state health service.

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said on Thursday the new treatment was not a cost-effective use of National Health Service resources.

The decision follows a similar rebuff for Pfizer’s lung cancer drug Xalkori on Wednesday.

In both cases, the NICE recommendations are preliminary and subject to further consultation.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
