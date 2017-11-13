Pfizer names Bourla as chief operating officer

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Monday named Albert Bourla to the position of Chief Operating Officer, a move it said would free up Chief Executive Ian Read to focus more on long-term strategy and engaging with government and industry leaders.

The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Bourla, 56, has been president of Pfizer’s Innovative Health business since the beginning of last year. Pfizer does not currently have a COO and Bourla will start the position on January 1.