U.N.'s rights chief urges firms to follow Pfizer's lead on death penalty

The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in New York April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra‘ad al Hussein praised Pfizer on Thursday for banning sales of its chemicals that have been used for lethal injections in some U.S. states, and urged other companies to follow its lead.

Zeid said Pfizer’s stance was “heartening” but said there were other companies, beyond the pharmaceutical industry, that could be facilitating the death penalty. He also urged governments not to resort to “questionable sources” for the drugs used in lethal injections.