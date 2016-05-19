FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N.'s rights chief urges firms to follow Pfizer's lead on death penalty
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 19, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

U.N.'s rights chief urges firms to follow Pfizer's lead on death penalty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in New York April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra‘ad al Hussein praised Pfizer on Thursday for banning sales of its chemicals that have been used for lethal injections in some U.S. states, and urged other companies to follow its lead.

Zeid said Pfizer’s stance was “heartening” but said there were other companies, beyond the pharmaceutical industry, that could be facilitating the death penalty. He also urged governments not to resort to “questionable sources” for the drugs used in lethal injections.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.