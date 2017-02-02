FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs: Bloomberg
February 2, 2017 / 6:04 PM / 7 months ago

Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016.Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The drugs could fetch more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/2kWj1q1)

Pfizer is working with financial adviser JPMorgan Chase & Co for the potential portfolio sale and the process is at a preliminary stage, Bloomberg said.

Pfizer could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

