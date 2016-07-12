FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
FDA expands use of Pfizer's best-selling pneumonia vaccine
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 12, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

FDA expands use of Pfizer's best-selling pneumonia vaccine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Pfizer logo is pictured on the company's World Headquarters building in the Manhattan borough of New York November 23, 2015.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had expanded the use of its best-selling pneumonia vaccine, Prevnar, to adults aged 18 through 49.

The vaccine, which is already approved for use in adults aged 50 and above, and children aged 6 weeks to 17 years, prevents invasive diseases caused by 13 Streptococcus pneumoniae strains.

The regulator's decision is based on data from a late-stage study in adults who had not been vaccinated against the disease previously.

Prevnar has been buoying Pfizer's revenue, helping the company beat Wall Street estimates.

The Prevnar range of products grossed annual sales of $6.25 billion in 2015, up 40 percent from a year earlier.

Pneumococcal pneumonia, caused when the bacterium streptococcus pneumoniae infects the lungs, is the most common disease caused by this bacterium in adults.

When the bacterium invades parts of the body that are normally free from germs, such as the blood or spinal fluid, the disease is considered "invasive."

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.