FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pfizer says threats to managers force staff lockout at Mumbai factory
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
August 1, 2014 / 2:42 PM / 3 years ago

Pfizer says threats to managers force staff lockout at Mumbai factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past Pfizer's world headquarters in New York in this file photo taken April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Pfizer Ltd, the Indian unit of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc, said on Friday it locked out staff at its Mumbai drug factory after some employees tried to disrupt production lines and threatened management.

The lockout at the Thane plant, which employs 212 people, would have no impact on the group’s supply of medicines, a Pfizer Ltd spokesman said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Work would not resume at the factory until it was assured of the safety of all staff, the statement said, without saying why the unrest had occurred. Nor did it give details on the threats or attempts at disruption it had cited.

“There have been multiple incidents of indiscipline, threats to our management personnel as well as attempts to disrupt production lines by certain workmen,” the statement said.

Apart from the Thane plant, Pfizer Ltd also owns one other drug factory in India in the western state of Goa.

Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.