Pfizer says press release on drug pricing fake

A company logo is seen at a Pfizer office in Dublin, Ireland November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said a press release on drug pricing issued earlier on Thursday was fake and falsely attributed to the drugmaker.

Pfizer said the release, which linked to a fake website, was anonymously issued and was “erroneously” attributed to the company.

The company said it was investigating the matter and evaluating legal options against the parties involved.

Pfizer did not provide additional details on the content of the release.