Fed to hold rates steady, put December hike firmly in view
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but set the stage for a hike in December amid signs the economy is picking up steam.
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), the largest U.S. drugmaker, reported a quarterly adjusted profit that just missed analysts' estimates, and the company shaved 4 cents off its 2016 earnings forecast after scrapping development of a cholesterol-lowering treatment.
The drugmaker earned 61 cents per share in the third quarter, excluding special items, missing the average analyst estimate by 1 cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Pfizer's new breast cancer treatment, Ibrance, generated sales of $550 million, missing the consensus forecast of $576 million compiled by Evercore ISI.
The company's Lyrica pain drug brought in sales of $1.05 billion, missing expectation of $1.28 billion, but its Prevnar vaccine generated $1.54 billion, above the forecast of $1.48 billion.
Pfizer also said on Tuesday it was abandoning the development of its cholestrol-lowering drug, bococizumab, citing an "evolving treatment landscape".
The company lowered the upper end of its 2016 adjusted earnings forecast to $2.43 from $2.48 per share, while retaining the lower end at $2.38.
Pfizer also bumped up the lower end of its revenue forecast to $52 billion from $51 billion, while reaffirming the upper end at $53 billion.
Bococizumab, which belongs to a pricey new class of medicines called PCSK9 inhibitors, was always going to be late to the party, since two rival drugs hit the market last summer - Praluent, co-developed by Regeneron (REGN.O) and Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) and Repatha from Amgen Inc (AMGN.O).
Pfizer's shares were down about 1 percent at $31.40 in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON Royal Dutch/Shell and BP on Tuesday joined peers in reporting higher than expected earnings by making further deep cuts in spending to cope with an oil price downturn now in its third year.
TOKYO Oil prices rose from one-month lows in Asian trading on Tuesday after OPEC agreed on a long-term strategy that was seen as an indication the cartel was reaching a consensus on managing production.