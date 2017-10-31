FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfizer's quarterly profit beats estimates
October 31, 2017 / 11:03 AM / in 2 minutes

Pfizer's quarterly profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit, benefiting from strong demand for its newer drugs.

FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in New York April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Shares of the largest U.S. drugmaker were up 1.7 percent in premarket trade on Tuesday.

Pfizer’s net income rose to $2.84 billion, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $1.36 billion, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Pfizer earned 67 cents per share in the quarter, above the average analysts’ estimate of 64 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $13.17 billion from $13.05 billion. Sales of Pfizer’s breast cancer treatment, Ibrance, surged nearly 60 percent to $878 million.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza

