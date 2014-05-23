FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Health News
May 23, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Pfizer psoriasis drug succeeds in late-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past Pfizer's world headquarters in New York April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said its experimental psoriasis drug was effective in treating the condition in a late-stage trial.

Two doses of the drug, tofacitinib, maintained the treatment effect in patients suffering from moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis, the company said.

The trial data showed that patients who stayed on the drug maintained the treatment effect and, among those who stopped therapy, some patients were able to regain the original treatment effect when given tofacitinib, Pfizer said.

Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
