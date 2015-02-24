Australia's Patties Foods scraps interim dividend after berry recall

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Patties Foods Ltd scrapped its interim dividend on Tuesday as it weighs the cost of a hepatitis outbreak linked to Chinese frozen berries, while the government increases testing of imports from related factories in China.

Australian and Chinese authorities are investigating the outbreak. Around 20 people have been diagnosed with the disease after eating the Patties berries, which were grown in Chile and China before being packaged at the Chinese factory.

The outbreak, linked to poor hygiene and water supplies in the Chinese packaging plant, reignited fears about the safety of the Asian giant’s food exports.

Patties, which recalled the contaminated products earlier this month, said it was too early to assess the financial impact but added “it is possible that ultimately the impact could prove to be material.”

Patties, the largest meat pie producing company in Australia, on Tuesday reported a 6.1 percent fall in net profit in the first half of the 2015 financial year to A$8.2 million ($6.4 million), from A$8.8 million a year earlier.

It also said it would not pay a first-half dividend. A year earlier, Patties paid an interim dividend of A$0.032.

Meanwhile, the Australian government said it had moved to 100 percent screening of frozen berries from Chinese factories linked to the outbreak. Foods imported by Australia are usually randomly inspected at a rate of 5 percent of all consignments.

Australian officials are working with Chinese authorities and are probing the supply chains of all importers of frozen berries from China.

The Australian government has also kicked off a wider assessment of the potential risks of importing berries from around the world. That inquiry is expected to take several weeks.

Shares in Patties were down 2.8 percent, against a broadly higher market, on Tuesday at A$1.22. The stock has slumped 13 percent since Feb. 13, the last day of trade before the berry recall was announced.

($1 = 1.2832 Australian dollars)