September 19, 2013 / 6:48 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. care homes firm Chatsworth files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. firm Chatsworth PGA Properties LLC, which provides assisted living services for the elderly, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a court filing on Thursday.

Chatsworth, which also offers nursing and dementia care, listed estimated liabilities of between $100-$500 million and assets of up to $10 million, according to the court document.

Chatsworth commenced Chapter 11 proceedings along with three of its affiliated entities.

The case is in re Chatsworth PGA Properties LLC, Case No. 13-12457, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.

Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
