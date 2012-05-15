PGE first-quarter profit beats expectations, buoyed by new unit

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s top utility PGE PGEP.WA reported a better-than-expected 27 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, boosted by the launch of the country’s largest power unit at its Belchatow plant last year as well as a one-off accounting gain.

The state-controlled group earned 1.53 billion zlotys ($456 million), beating analysts’ average estimate of 1.4 billion zlotys in a Reuters poll.

PGE launched its 858-megawatt lignite-fired block in Belchatow in September, which helped it increase power generation in the first three months of this year by a tenth to 15.4 terawatt-hours.

“We have giant volumes on lignite-fired blocks, they were all working at full capacity,” said Pawel Puchalski, an analyst at Warsaw-based broker DM BZ WBK.

“And results are above consensus because of a surprise write-up of 130 million zlotys related to the cancellation of long-term contracts.”

The results of Polish utilities are often skewed by their hard-to-predict accounting moves on long-term power supply contracts. Such contracts were designed by Poland in the 1990s to help power groups obtain financing from banks for much-needed investment, but the utilities were required by the European Union to give them up to liberalise the market.

PGE in March took a 1 billion zlotys charge to account for an unfavorable court ruling concerning compensation for the dissolution of the contracts.

The utility, which is to build Poland’s first nuclear plant, also said on Tuesday that it would select a technical adviser for the project in May, but it did not elaborate on the timeline for picking the plant’s technology.

It also said it was in talks with banks over the project’s financing. PGE is analyzing both running the project with a partner or on its own, with or without state guarantees.

PGE shares shed 12 percent this year, underperforming Warsaw’s main index .WIG20, which is nearly flat. ($1 = 3.3584 Polish zlotys)