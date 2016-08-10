FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Poland's PGE to spend up to $472 million on power station upgrade
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 10, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Poland's PGE to spend up to $472 million on power station upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's biggest power producer PGE estimates it will have to spend up to 1.8 billion zlotys ($471.96 million) by 2020 to upgrade its power stations so that they meet European Union emission reduction regulations, the company said on Wednesday.

Poland has to upgrade its power stations so that they meet the reduction requirements imposed by the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED), effective by around 2021.

A lobby group for power companies had estimated the costs to revamp Poland's power stations to be as much as 12 billion zlotys ($3.03 billion).

"We estimate it will be 1.8 billion zlotys," PGE's management board member Ryszard Wasilek told a conference.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.