10 months ago
Shell's Philippines unit prices up to $404 million IPO at high end of guidance
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
October 14, 2016 / 2:50 AM / 10 months ago

Shell's Philippines unit prices up to $404 million IPO at high end of guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok, north-west of Tver, November 7, 2014.Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine unit of Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.L) will raise up to 19.5 billion pesos ($403.8 million) as it has priced the country's second-largest IPO this year at the high end of its guidance, its underwriter said on Friday.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp IPO-PSP.PS will sell up to 291 million shares at 67 pesos ($1.39) each, Reginaldo Cariaso, chief operating officer of the deal's underwriter, BPI Capital Corp, told Reuters.

The company operates one of the Philippines' two oil refineries and competes with petroleum retailers such as Petron Corp (PCOR.PS) and the local affiliate of Chevron Corp (CVX.N).

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Vyas Mohan

