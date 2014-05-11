Allergan rebuffed in seeking offers to combat Valeant bid: report

(Reuters) - U.S. medical firm Allergan Inc (AGN.N) declined to comment on Sunday on a report that it has been seeking offers from rival companies to combat Valeant Pharmaceuticals International’s (VRX.TO) $47 billion cash and share offer.

A spokeswoman for Allergan told Reuters on Sunday the company had no comment to make on whether it was seeking offers from other companies, following a report by Bloomberg that Allergan has so far been rebuffed by rival companies it has tried to interest in making an offer.

Allergan contacted both Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) after Valeant made its offer on April 22, Bloomberg said, as well as GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) and Novartis AG NOVN.VX.