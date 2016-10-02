FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Factbox: Biosimilar landscape cluttered with Big Pharma lawsuits
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 2, 2016 / 9:14 AM / a year ago

Factbox: Biosimilar landscape cluttered with Big Pharma lawsuits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Big pharmaceutical companies are waging courtroom patent battles against each other over biosimilars, as the line blurs between companies known for their innovative medicines and those that produce cheaper biotech knock-offs.

Here are some of the high-profile cases:

* Sanofi sued Merck in U.S. federal court over its biosimilar version of Lantus insulin with around $7 billion in annual sales.

* Eli Lilly reached a royalties deal with Sanofi to end a similar Lantus-related lawsuit, but their pact means the biosimilar's launch was likely delayed.

* Amgen's aggressive legal strategy delayed Novartis's efforts to introduce the first U.S. biosimilar, Zarxio, before the copy of Amgen's $1 billion drug Neupogen finally went on sale last year.

* Pfizer and Korea's Celltrion in August beat back a court challenge from Johnson & Johnson over $10 billion autoimmune drug Remicade, though J&J's Janssen unit promised to appeal.

* In a closely watched case, Novartis wants the U.S. Supreme Court to dump a six-month marketing delay for biosimilars, in what would be the first time the high court took up a biosimilar case.

* Samsung Bioepis, along with partner and minority shareholder Biogen Inc, filed a lawsuit against AbbVie in Britain in March to stop the U.S. company from blocking the launch of yet another Humira biosimilar.

Reporting by John Miller; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.