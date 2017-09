Factbox: Drugs to watch at Roche, Sanofi and GSK

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline, Roche and Sanofi all hold investor days this week. Below are three new drugs to watch from each company, with consensus annual sales in 2020, according to Thomson Reuters Cortellis.

*GlaxoSmithKline:

- Nucala, severe asthma injection, $756 million

- Shingrix, shingles vaccines, $594 million

- sirukumab, rheumatoid arthritis (with J&J), $980 million

*Roche

- ocrelizumab, multiple sclerosis, $1,051 million

- atezolizumab, cancer, $3,188 million

- ACE-910, haemophilia, $721 million

*Sanofi:

- dupilumab, asthma/dermatitis (with Regeneron), $1,409 million

- sarilumab, rheumatoid arthritis (with Regeneron), $516 million

- LixiLan, diabetes, $815 million