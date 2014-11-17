FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche says Avastin approved in U.S. for type of ovarian cancer
#Health News
November 17, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Roche says Avastin approved in U.S. for type of ovarian cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows the headquarter of Swiss drugmaker Roche in Basel July 21, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche said on Monday that the U.S. health regulator approved its Avastin drug as a treatment for women with ovarian cancer that is resistant to platinum-containing chemotherapy.

Avastin, which is already approved in Europe to treat advanced stages of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, kidney cancer and ovarian cancer, was Roche’s biggest seller last year with sales of 6.25 billion Swiss francs (6.53 billion US dollar).

Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Himani Sarkar

