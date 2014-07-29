FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche says Gazyvaro approved in Europe against leukemia
#Health News
July 29, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

Roche says Gazyvaro approved in Europe against leukemia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside the Shanghai Roche Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. headquarters in Shanghai May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche said on Tuesday that European regulators approved its drug Gazyvaro, or obinutuzumab, for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, boosting the Swiss group’s line-up of new cancer treatments.

The new medicine is an improved follow-on medicine to the Swiss drugmaker’s $7 billion-a-year Rituxan, or MabThera, and Roche is hoping to switch as many patients as possible to the newer product before Rituxan faces competition from cheaper copies.

The move endorses a favorable recommendation in May from the European Medicine Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), which are normally followed by the European Commission.

Reporting By Katharina Bart

