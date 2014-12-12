FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU agency says livestock drug a threat to European vultures
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
December 12, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

EU agency says livestock drug a threat to European vultures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - An anti-inflammatory livestock drug that has already been linked to a dramatic decline in vulture populations in Asia is also a threat to vultures and other carcass-eating birds in Europe, regulators said on Friday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its experts had confirmed European birds were at risk from residues of the drug diclofenac, which has been authorized for animal use since 1993 and is used in cattle, pigs and horses in some EU countries.

Conservationists have campaigned for some time for a ban on veterinary diclofenac in Europe, where vulture populations in Spain and other places are small and vulnerable. Consuming diclofenac-laced carcasses can lead to kidney failure in birds.

The London-based EMA said it had sent its assessment recommending that measures be put in place to protect the birds better to the European Commission, which will decide on the next steps.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.