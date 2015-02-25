FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pharmacyclics mulls sale; J&J, Novartis interested: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 25, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

Pharmacyclics mulls sale; J&J, Novartis interested: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cancer drug maker Pharmacyclics Inc PCYC.O is exploring a sale and has attracted interest from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and Novartis AG NOVN.VX, Bloomberg reported.

Pharmacyclics could fetch $17 billion-$18 billion from a possible sale, Bloomberg said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/18lMhwc)

The company, whose shares jumped as much as 22.6 percent to hit a record-high of $231.09, was up about 16 percent in afternoon trading. Pharmacyclics had a market capitalization of about $14 billion as of Tuesday’s close.

Representatives of all three companies declined to comment.

Sunnyvale, California-based Pharmacyclics co-markets blood cancer drug Imbruvica with J&J’s Janssen unit.

Sales of Imbruvica, which got U.S. Food & Drug Administration clearance for a fourth indication last month, are expected to touch $1 billion in the United States this year, Pharmacyclics has said.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.