FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zoetis to buy aquaculture pharma company for $765 million
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 2, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

Zoetis to buy aquaculture pharma company for $765 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Zoetis CEO Juan Ramon Alaix gives an interview following his company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Animal health company Zoetis Inc (ZTS.N) said it agreed to buy Pharmaq, a pharmaceutical company catering to the aquaculture industry, for $765 million.

Pharmaq, with revenue of about $80 million in 2014, is considered a market leader in sales of vaccines for farmed fish.

Zoetis is purchasing Pharmaq from a company owned by the global investment firm Permira and expects to close the deal this month.

Zoetis said it expected the transaction to be neutral in 2016 and add to adjusted earnings thereafter.

The company’s shares closed at $44.24 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.