PharMerica to pay $9.25 million over allegations of kickbacks from Abbott Labs: DOJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nursing home pharmacy PharMerica Corp will pay $9.25 million “to resolve allegations that it solicited and received kickbacks” to promote Abbott Labs’ psychiatric drug Depakote for nursing home patients, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

About $6.75 million of the settlement will go to the federal government and $2.5 million will be used to cover Medicaid claims from states that opt to join the settlement, the department said in a statement.

(Department of Justice corrects amount going to federal government to $6.75 million from $7.6 million in second paragraph)