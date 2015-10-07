FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Entertainment News
October 7, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

Pharrell faces different types of questions at junior presser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Surrounded by microphones, “Happy” singer Pharrell Williams faced a different type of audience at a recent news conference when he took questions from a group of five to 10-year old children.

Williams spoke to his young audience at London’s Roundhouse venue ahead of his recent performance at the iTunes festival, to talk about his children’s picture book “HAPPY!”.

However, the questions were perhaps not what the U.S. singer-songwriter may have been expecting -- such as a request to go to the toilet and being asked where his oversized hat was.

When asked why he wanted to write a children’s book, Williams replied: “I‘m still a big kid and I don’t want to lose that so in order to not lose it one has to continue to do things that are fun.”

