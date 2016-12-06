NEW YORK The chief executive of Philadelphia Energy Solutions, Phil Rinaldi, told employees in a memo on Tuesday that he plans to retire in March, raising questions about the future of the region's largest and oldest refinery.

Rinaldi, 70, has been CEO of the privately held company since 2010, when The Carlyle Group and Sunoco formed a joint venture to buy 330,000 barrel-per-day East Coast refinery, which was on the brink of closure. He quickly became the region's strongest advocate for energy expansion as the refinery turned profits off cheap crude flowing out of North Dakota.

But there have been several high-profile setbacks for Rinaldi in the past two years, including a failed effort to take the company public followed by layoffs and benefit cuts amid weak margins that have hit East Coast refiners the hardest.

"We took the company off life support with help from The Carlyle Group," Rinaldi said in a company memo seen by Reuters. "We invested more than $700 million modernizing the plant, improving efficiency and hiring a net 240 people since the time of the acquisition."

Rinaldi, who made millions by turning around a Kansas refinery before selling it, said he would continue to be personally invested with Philadelphia Energy after his retirement as a sign of his "confidence in the company's future."

Despite the downturn, Carlyle Group and its partner, Sunoco parent Energy Transfer Partners, have done well up to this point. The partnership has banked hundreds of millions from the refinery in the form of dividend-style payouts that were funded in part from a loan that continues to weigh on the company, Reuters reported last month.

In total, between 2013 and 2015 payouts and tax advances to the partnership reached $480.9 million, all but guaranteeing Carlyle's venture would be profitable.

Mark Routt, chief economist for the Americas at KBC Advanced Technology, said of Rinaldi's retirement: "It's indicative of the pressures that the Atlantic refiners from the East Coast Canada to the U.S. are facing."

Ratings agencies Moody's and Standard & Poor's both downgraded the refiner's $550 million term loan following the Reuters story, expressing concern about the company's ability to refinance the debt. Standard & Poor's valued the company at $475 million, less than outstanding debt.

