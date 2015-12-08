FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pig's head thrown at Philadelphia mosque, mayor decries bigotry
December 8, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

Pig's head thrown at Philadelphia mosque, mayor decries bigotry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S authorities are investigating an incident in which a pig’s head was thrown at a mosque in Philadelphia early on Monday morning, as worries grew over a rise in Islamophobia after a Muslim couple killed 14 people at a holiday party in California.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is examining the incident, spokeswoman Carrie Adamowski said on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Mayor-elect Jim Kenney decried what he called an act of bigotry. “We cannot allow hate to divide us now, in the face of unprecedented difficulties,” he said in a statement.

Surveillance video showed a red truck driving past the Al-Aqsa mosque in North Philadelphia on Sunday night and someone throwing an object from the window, police said. A caretaker discovered the pig’s head early on Monday, they said.

American Muslims have expressed concern about an increase in Islamophobia since authorities said a young Muslim couple, Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik, stormed a party attended by San Bernardino County employees on December 2, leaving 14 people dead and 21 wounded.

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump called on Monday for a ban on Muslims entering the United States, drawing fierce criticism from both the White House and rivals candidates in his own party.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere, additional reporting by Mark Hosenball and Megan Cassella; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Toni Reinhold

