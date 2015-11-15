Zebras escape circus, roam Philadelphia streets for about an hour

(Reuters) - Two zebras broke free from a circus in Philadelphia on Sunday, bringing traffic to a crawl as they roamed city streets for about an hour and strolled past customers inside a fitness center, authorities said.

Video shown on local media showed police vehicles following in slow pursuit as the animals jockeyed their way through traffic before being captured.

“Zebras in custody. They are already sporting old-timey prisoner getup ahead of trial and sentencing,” Philadelphia Police said on their Twitter feed.

The zebras went on the loose from the UniverSoul Circus site in the city, the company said in a statement.

“Both have been safely corralled with no injuries,” it said.