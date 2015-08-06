Philadelphia Energy IPO unlikely to price on Thursday: source

(Reuters) - Shares of Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc PESC.N, operator of the biggest oil refinery on the U.S. East Coast, is unlikely to price on Thursday, a person familiar with the IPO said.

The 149-year-old company, which private equity firm Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) saved from closure in 2012, had been expected to begin trading on Thursday.

“It’s not looking like it’s going to price tonight,” the person said, citing weak investor appetite for IPOs this week.

“A lot of IPOs have done very, very poorly. Even ones that are multiple times oversubscribed,” the person added.

If the IPO did price on Thursday, it would not be before 6 p.m. EDT, the person said.

The shares were expected price in a range of $15-$18, according to a filing last week.

At the midpoint of the range, the offering would value the company at about $1.32 billion and raise about $249 million for the company and affiliates of Carlyle.

Investors have been uneasy about companies listing at lofty valuations this week.

Gym operator Planet Fitness Inc’s (PLNT.N) shares fell as much as 14 percent in their debut on Thursday.

Shares of Amplify Snack Brands Inc (BETR.N), the maker of SkinnyPop popcorn, and residential solar company Sunrun Inc (RUN.O), also tumbled on their first day of trading on Wednesday after initially attracting strong investor interest.

PES’s refining complex, which includes its Girard Point and Point Breeze refineries in South Philadelphia, produces 335,000 barrels of crude oil a day.

BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are lead book-running managers for the offering. Additional managers are Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Jefferies and J.P. Morgan.