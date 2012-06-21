Philip Morris sees less profit as dollar gains

(Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc (PM.N) forecast full-year earnings below Wall Street estimates, saying a strong dollar has hurt sales abroad.

The company, which sells Marlboro and other cigarettes overseas, said it now expects to earn between $5.10 a share and $5.20 a share for 2012. Analysts, on average, were expecting it to earn $5.23 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Philip Morris held about 16.0 percent share of the total international cigarette market in 2011.

