Philippine inflation hits three-month high of 2.7 percent in September
#Business News
October 4, 2013 / 1:24 AM / in 4 years

Philippine inflation hits three-month high of 2.7 percent in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker counts Philippine peso bills inside a money changer in Manila October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation picked up more than expected in September on higher prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages and utilities, the statistics agency said on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent in September from a year earlier, the fastest in three months and picking up from a four-year low hit in August.

KEY POINTS:

- Despite strong economic growth, inflation has remained under control in the Philippines, helped by stable food prices. That has allowed the central bank to keep its monetary policy supportive of domestic demand.

- The central bank has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged since December and the rate on its short-term special deposit account (SDA) facility steady since June. The central bank next meets on October 24 to review policy.

- Philippine growth is likely to exceed 7 percent both this year and next, and the country has the resources to withstand global volatility resulting from U.S. debt ceiling negotiations, central bank deputy governor Diwa Guinigundo said on Wednesday.

- The Philippines matched China’s growth rate in the second quarter as strong fundamentals, domestic spending and investments buttressed the Southeast Asian nation from regional fund outflows.

- The central bank has a 3-5 percent inflation target for this year and next.

- For a GRAPHIC on Philippines rates and inflation, link.reuters.com/gaq26s

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
