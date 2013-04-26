Gunmen attack Philippine mayor's convoy ahead of polls, 12 dead

Abdul Malik Manamparan, mayor of Nunungan town and a member of the Nationalist People's Coalition party affiliated with Philippines' ruling coalition, lies in a hospital after he was wounded in an attack while campaigning during midterm elections in Lanao del Norte province in southern Philippines April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

MANILA (Reuters) - Gunmen in the Philippines opened fire on a mayor of a town campaigning for local elections, killing 12 people including his daughter, security officials said on Friday.

The Philippines is awash with weapons and crime and political violence, especially during elections, is common.

Abdul Malik Manamparan, mayor of Nunungan town, was leaving a campaign rally in a village late on Thursday when the gunmen attacked his convoy. He was wounded.

“The motive is believed to be politics or rido,” said Brigadier General Daniel Lucero, an army commander in the region. Rido ia a Philippine term for clan war.

Manamparan is a member of a party allied with the country’s ruling coalition.

The presidential palace condemned the attack which police said was the bloodiest in the run-up to the May 13 elections.

Filipinos will elect 12 senators, 289 representatives of the lower chamber of Congress, and fill more than 17,000 local positions around the country in the elections.