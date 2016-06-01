At Manila cafe customers relax with coffee, ukulele music

MANILA - Customers can sip coffee while listening to music or take part in a performance at the Uke Box Caffe, where ukulele lessons and rentals are also on the menu.

The cafe, which opened in the Philippine capital in 2015, resulted from the owners' love of playing ukuleles and a desire to provide a unique form of entertainment for customers.

"Definitely it's a very easy musical instrument to learn," said Fil Carrion, a ukulele enthusiast. "Here it's just a four-string instrument that's small yet powerful."

Customers can bring their own ukulele or rent the instruments that line the cafe walls. Instructors are also available to teach novices how to play it.