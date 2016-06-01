FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
At Manila cafe customers relax with coffee, ukulele music
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
June 1, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

At Manila cafe customers relax with coffee, ukulele music

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA - Customers can sip coffee while listening to music or take part in a performance at the Uke Box Caffe, where ukulele lessons and rentals are also on the menu.

    The cafe, which opened in the Philippine capital in 2015, resulted from the owners' love of playing ukuleles and a desire to provide a unique form of entertainment for customers.

    "Definitely it's a very easy musical instrument to learn," said Fil Carrion, a ukulele enthusiast. "Here it's just a four-string instrument that's small yet powerful."

    Customers can bring their own ukulele or rent the instruments that line the cafe walls. Instructors are also available to teach novices how to play it.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.