FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Philippine central bank says prepared to smooth any volatility in FX market
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 24, 2016 / 3:56 AM / a year ago

Philippine central bank says prepared to smooth any volatility in FX market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Friday it was closely monitoring the foreign exchange market and remains prepared to act to ensure orderly transactions and smooth volatility.

Emerging Asian currencies, including the Philippine peso, hit the skids early on Friday, taking their cue from slumping sterling and a rush to safe-haven assets as early counts in the British referendum on European Union membership put the "Leave" camp ahead.

"We are confident that the flexible exchange rate regime would be able to absorb the necessary adjustments should they be necessary," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said in a text message.

"After all, the market should be assured of the strength of the Philippine macroeconomy and the banking system as well as the comfortable level of both our FX reserves and the FX deposits in the banks," he said.

Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.