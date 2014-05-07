Philippine police arrest Chinese fishing amid territorial dispute

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines arrested a Chinese fishing boat with 11 crew and a haul of about 500 turtles off a disputed shoal in the Spratlys but within the country’s exclusive economic zone, a senior maritime police official said on Wednesday.

Maritime police on patrol arrested the Chinese fishing boat off Half Moon Shoal on Tuesday, said Chief Superintendent Noel Vargas, head of the Philippine National Police maritime group.

“The fishing boat is now being towed to Palawan where appropriate charges will be filed against them,” Vargas said.

The shoal is some 100 km (60 miles) from the Philippines’ southwestern Palawan island.