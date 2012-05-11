Anti-China protest in Philippines ends peacefully

Filipinos chant anti-China slogans as they march towards the Chinese consulate in Manila's Makati financial district May 11, 2012. About 200 Filipino activists, carrying placards and banners and waving small Philippine flags, held a noisy but peaceful protest on Friday outside a Chinese consular office in Manila over the disputed Scarborough Shoal islands in the South China Sea claimed by both nations. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

MANILA (Reuters) - Filipino activists, carrying placards and banners and waving small Philippine flags, held a noisy but peaceful protest on Friday outside a Chinese consular office in Manila over islands in the South China Sea claimed by both nations.

Only about 200 people turned up, way below initial crowd estimates.

The protesters prayed, sang patriotic hymns and chanted anti-China slogans. They left quietly after a one-hour protest under close watch of dozens of police.

Before the protesters arrived, anti-riot police stopped a man who got out of his car in front of the consular office and attempted to burn a Chinese flag marked with the message “Scarbourough is ours.”