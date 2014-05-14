China says construction on reef disputed with Philippines "normal"

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that any construction on a reef in the South China Sea also claimed by the Philippines is normal, since the reef is Chinese territory.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular briefing, but she did not say whether any construction was underway.

The Philippine foreign ministry on Wednesday accused China of reclaiming land on a reef in the South China Sea and said it appeared to be building an airstrip.