China says construction on reef disputed with Philippines "normal"
#World News
May 14, 2014 / 7:49 AM / 3 years ago

China says construction on reef disputed with Philippines "normal"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that any construction on a reef in the South China Sea also claimed by the Philippines is normal, since the reef is Chinese territory.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular briefing, but she did not say whether any construction was underway.

The Philippine foreign ministry on Wednesday accused China of reclaiming land on a reef in the South China Sea and said it appeared to be building an airstrip.

Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

