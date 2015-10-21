FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese diplomatic staff killed in bizarre Philippine birthday shooting
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 21, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese diplomatic staff killed in bizarre Philippine birthday shooting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The husband of a woman working at a Chinese consulate in the Philippines shot dead the deputy consul general and a senior staff member at a birthday lunch on Wednesday and wounded the consul general, police said.

In a bizarre drama police have yet to unravel, waiters at a popular Filipino-food restaurant in the central city of Cebu said they heard shouting from a private room but could not understand what the argument was about, officers said.

Minutes later they heard gunshots.

Consul General Song Ronghua was rushed to hospital, Chief Superintendent Prudencio Banas said, adding that the Chinese suspect, Li Qing Liang, was arrested and his wife, Guo Jing, who works in the visa section, was held for questioning.

It was not immediately clear whose birthday was being celebrated. Police, who supplied the English names of the suspects and victims, earlier said Guo Jing was the main suspect.

“We’re still trying to determine the motive for the shooting,” Banas said.

Superintendent Marciano Batiancela said the consul general was in stable condition. His male deputy, Sun Shen, was shot in the neck and finance officer Li Hui, a woman, was shot in the head. Both died.

Police said the suspect and his wife had invoked diplomatic immunity after they were found at the consulate and taken in for questioning. A gun, a calibre-45 pistol, was found at the scene.

The foreign ministry and China’s embassy in Manila declined to comment and were trying to gather more details.

Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.