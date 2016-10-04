FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. says Duterte rhetoric 'seems at odds' with warm relations, cooperation
#World News
October 4, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

U.S. says Duterte rhetoric 'seems at odds' with warm relations, cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte's remarks telling U.S. President Barack Obama to "go to hell" and saying he could get weapons from Russia and China seem at odds with the warm relationship between the Philippine and U.S. people and the record of cooperation between the governments, the U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.

"We've already spoken to this sort of rhetoric," John Kirby said when asked about Duterte's comments on Tuesday. "Frankly, it seems at odds with the warm relationship that exists between the Filipino and American people and the record of important cooperation between our two governments, cooperation that has continued under the Duterte government."  

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

