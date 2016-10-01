FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Defense chief says Hitler comments by Philippines president 'deeply troubling'
#World News
October 1, 2016 / 12:47 AM / a year ago

Defense chief says Hitler comments by Philippines president 'deeply troubling'

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter in Washington, U.S., September 22, 2016.Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KO OLINA, Hawaii (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Friday that he found recent comments by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, in which he appeared to compare himself to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, to be "deeply troubling."

Carter was speaking at a news conference after meetings in Hawaii with the defense ministers of southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines, during which Duterte's Hitler comments were not discussed, he said.

"Just speaking personally for myself, I find those comments deeply troubling," Carter said.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
