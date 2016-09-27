FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Duterte says will create 'so many new alliances' for Philippines
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 27, 2016 / 7:17 AM / in a year

Duterte says will create 'so many new alliances' for Philippines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said his country, a longtime U.S. ally, was seeking to build “many news alliances” and could turn to Russia and China for help, including on tackling his country’s drug problem.

“By next year, I will have entered into so many new alliances,” he said during a speech after inspecting an illegal amphetamine factory.

He also said he would not allow his country’s former colonial power, the United States, to “impose on us anything”.

Though he said he wanted to be friends with China, he also said it was important it control the activity of drug criminals supplying narcotics to the Philippines.

“If you consider us your friend and want to help us, most of the materials are from China, what does that mean?,” he said.

Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.