Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers a speech to the members of the Philippine Army during a visit at the army headquarters in Taguig city, metro Manila, Philippines October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

MANILA Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday told the United States and the European Union that if they were unhappy with his drugs war and wished to withdraw their assistance to his country, they should "go ahead".

"I do not expect the human rights (groups), I do not expect (U.S. President Barack) Obama, I do not expect the EU to understand me," he said in a televised speech at an awards ceremony for police in southern Mindanao province.

"Do not understand me and if you think it is high time for you guys to withdraw your assistance, go ahead we will not beg for it," he said.

