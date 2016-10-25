FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Philippines Duterte tells U.S. to forget about defense deal 'if I stay longer'
#World News
October 25, 2016 / 4:48 AM / 10 months ago

Philippines Duterte tells U.S. to forget about defense deal 'if I stay longer'

President Rodrigo Duterte speaks before his departure for Japan, at the Ninoy Aquino International airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila in the Philippines, October 25, 2016.Erik De Castro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte hit out at the United States on Tuesday, saying he did not start a fight with Washington and it could forget about a military agreement between both countries if he were to be in power longer.

Duterte said he was against the presence of any foreign troops in his country and the United States could "forget" an Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with the Philippines, if he stayed longer, without elaborating.

The United States, he said, should not treat the Philippines "like a dog with a leash", adding to confusion about the future the longtime allies' ties.

"I look forward to the time when I no longer see any military troops or soldier in my country except the Filipino soldiers," Duterte said prior to his departure to Japan.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Martin Petty; Editing by Michael Perry

